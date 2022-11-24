The family of a "loving father" who died while working at Hinkley Point C have paid tribute him.

Jason Waring, 48, died of "crush injuries" he sustained at the nuclear power station site in Somerset on Sunday 13 November.

In a tribute issued today (24 November), his wife Sarah described him as a "great friend" and the "life and soul of the party".

She said: “Jason was a devoted and loving father who did everything for me, his sons and his daughters.

“He was also a great friend, very loyal to many, and was always the life and soul of the party.

“We will miss him terribly.”

A fundraiser set up by one of Jason's friends has so far raised more than £85,000 for the family.

It describes Jason as a man who "worked hard to provide for his family" and "always had a good sense of humour".

Jason began working at Hinkley Point C in 2018 with Baylor, the main contractor working on the project.

"[He] was liked by many people across the project with his northern wit," the fundraiser added.

Project director Chris Wilkinson said he was a "much respected and well-liked member of the team".

He added: “He was an excellent supervisor, and his colleagues will remember him fondly as someone who was fun to spend time with.

“The whole team is shocked and upset by his death, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Work was paused following Jason's death, which was the first fatality at the site since the project began in 2016. Selected construction work has since resumed.

An investigation into the incident is being carried out by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

In a previous statement, the ONR said: "We were informed about a fatality at the Hinkley Point C construction site in Somerset following an incident involving a construction vehicle.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time."

Avon and Somerset Police has also confirmed a man in his 60s has been voluntarily interviewed in relation to the man's death.

“Officers continue to liaise with the ONR and enquiries into the man’s death, which isn’t currently being treated as suspicious, are ongoing," they added.