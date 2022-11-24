An 82-year-old woman who died after a crash in Wiltshire has been described as a 'very dear and much loved mum, grandma, sister and friend'.

Margaret Smith, who was from Cheltenham, died on 12 November at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after the collision earlier that day.

Only one car was involved in the crash on the A346 at Cadley.

In a tribute, her family said: “Margaret was a very dear and much-loved mum, grandma, sister and friend and we are all shocked and devastated by this sudden and tragic loss.

“Anyone who knew Margaret will know she had a big personality and she will forever be in our memories and hearts.

“We appreciate all the messages of love and support that we have received and request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”