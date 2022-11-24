Elderly residents have been left fearful after a burglar targeted sheltered accommodation in a series of break-ins in Swindon.

Michael Loraine, 57 and of County Road in Swindon, pleaded guilty to two burglaries when he appeared at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday (22 November).

Loraine was arrested in June and has now been jailed for five years and three months.

In a Victim Impact Statement released to the court, one of his victims said: “I always thought living in sheltered housing would mean that I was safer than most.

"I never heard anyone come into my lounge – it alarmed me because he could have done anything to me while I was asleep.

“I wake in the night thinking that someone might be coming into my lounge again.

"I am more reluctant to go out because I don’t want to leave my property unattended. Sometimes I feel like a nervous wreck.”

DC Jared Yalden from Operations Fortitude in Swindon said: “These crimes have had a big impact on their victims.

“Wiltshire Police take all burglaries very seriously and are determined to bring offenders like Loraine to justice.”

Loraine was also ordered to pay £190 surcharge.