There are several closures in place on the M32 in Bristol this morning (24 November) after two separate incidents.

The road has been closed in both directions after a 'police incident' at Junction 3.

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix there is queueing traffic due at J3 A4320 Easton Way in St Pauls.

National Highways are also reporting there has been a crash on a stretch of the road between Junction 1 and 2.

There are delays in the area which are likely to continue through rush hour this morning (24 November).

The road has since reopened but there are still delays in the area.