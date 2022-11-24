A 20-year old man from Stroud has been arrested after police received reports that a woman was raped.

The assault happened on Dudbridge Road in Stroud on Friday 22 July at around midday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday (22 November) and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 41-year-old man from Stroud, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident, has been told he will face no further police action in connection with the investigation.

Gloucestershire Police say the victim has been updated and continues to be supported.