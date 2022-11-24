More than 230 kilos of cocaine have been seized and four people have been arrested as part of a police investigation.

Officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), supported by the Metropolitan Police Service, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA launched the probe in April after a shipping container was delivered to a farm near Bridgwater in Somerset.

The shipping container was full of animal feed and was hiding 189 kilos of cocaine.

The container had travelled from Columbia to London Gateway Port, police discovered.

In total more than 230 kilos of cocaine was seized by police Credit: The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU)

Last week, seven warrants were carried out at properties in West London, which led to four men being arrested and a further 49 kilos of cocaine being seized from a container of oranges imported from South Africa to the Port of Felixstowe.

One man from Southall, Ealing, has been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs and is now remanded in custody.

Three other men from West London, aged 31, 51 and 60, have been released while the investigation continues.

Cocaine found in animal feed Credit: The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU)

DCI Paul Fisher from the SWROCU said: “Our investigation has prevented a huge amount of high purity class A drugs from ending up on our streets, reducing both the threat to communities and the profits of the organised criminals importing and supplying them.

“The national ROCU network continues to work tirelessly with police forces and law enforcement partners to protect the security and integrity of the UK border.”