Proposals have been put forward to ban cars outside two schools in Bristol at the start and end of each day.

The measures would aim to tackle air pollution, while improving safety and encouraging more pupils to walk or cycle to school.

The plans would see traffic restrictions imposed around College Square from 8.15am to 9am and from 2.45pm to 3.45pm, Monday to Friday.

This would mean Cathedral Primary School and Bristol Cathedral Choir School would join the seven other schools that already have traffic restrictions in the city.

Bristol City Council is now asking parents and carers as well as local people and businesses how they feel about the changes proposed under the School Streets Programme.

Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: “School Streets provide safer, more sustainable journeys to school, while encouraging good habits in children who get used to active daily travel from an early age.

“We hope there is plenty of support for these measures as they have the potential to transform the space outside these schools, creating a more pleasant environment for everyone, while making sure residents, businesses, pedestrians and cyclists can still use the roads.”

Emergency vehicles and Blue Badge holders would be exempt from the restrictions.

'We look forward to seeing more learners travelling actively to school'

Sara Yarnold, the headteacher of Cathedral Primary School, and Joseph Thurston, the headteacher of Bristol Cathedral School, are backing the plans.

In a joint statement, they said: “Turning College Square into a School Street during term-time would give our pupils more confidence to walk and cycle to school, making the area safer and reducing pollution at the school gates.

"We hope these proposals get plenty of support and we look forward to seeing more of our learners travelling actively to school.”

The consultation runs until 23 December and can be found by here.

The other schools already taking part in the School Streets programme are:

Wansdyke Primary in Whitchurch

St Peter’s Primary in Bishopsworth

Minerva Primary in Hillfields

Whitehall Primary in Easton

Redfield Educate Together

Victoria Park Primary in Windmill Hill

Chester Park in Fishponds

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporter Service