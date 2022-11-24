A search is underway to find a Deliveroo rider who was robbed by a group of men in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police say the victim was attacked around 6.50pm on Saturday 19 November on High Street near to Cheltenham Kebab and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet.

He was seen wearing a blue Deliveroo jacket and riding a black electric bike.

Witnesses told police they saw at least six men approach the rider. They are described as being white and in their late-teens to early-20s.

Two of the men were on bikes wearing black puffer-style coats.

The group was seen near to Family Shopper running in the direction of Ambrose Street.

Officers say the victim had left the scene before they arrived and are asking him to come forward so that they can speak with him.

Anyone with information can contact police online quoting incident 367 of 19 November.