The 11-year-old cockapoo who could be 'Britain's unluckiest dog'

Two animal charity's in Cornwall have teamed up to try to find an 11-year-old cockapoo his 'forever family' before he becomes 'Britain's unluckiest dog'.

Cornish Seal Sanctuary and National Animal Welfare Trust Cornwall are trying to find Paddy his forever home this Christmas.

Paddy has been named 'Dog of the Week' by the seal sanctuary in Gweek, near Helston.

The 11-year-old 'bachelor' has been in the care of NAWT for a whole year, after struggling to find a forever family in three different homes. They now fear he's going to be the next contender for the UK's unluckiest dog.

General manager for the Cornish Seal Sanctuary Jana Sirova said: “Here at the Sanctuary, we know all too well the importance of making sure animals are being cared for to the highest welfare standards, and how important the right home can be.

“Paddy is a wonderful pup that deserves to find his forever family this Christmas to share his life with, and we were thrilled to be able to make him our ‘Dog of the Week’ - something we often do with four-pawed guests visiting our site on social media.

“He enjoyed a wonderful visit to the site, meeting our marine residents and making our staff fall in love with him from the moment we met him. We’re sure one of our supporters could have the perfect home just waiting for him.”

Paddy, also known as ‘Captain Paddy Four Paws’, has been living at the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) rescue centre in Hayle for the past year, waiting for ‘the one’ to give him the chance he deserves.

While on the surface he has the perfect doggy life with long walks on the beach and lots of play time, the charity says what he really needs now is a family who would like to love him for the rest of his life.

Paddy's favourite walks involve lots of swimming and splashing in puddles. Credit: NAWT Cornwall

Amy Hall, from NAWT, says: “Paddy originally came to the centre at age 10 after his family were no longer able to care for him. Things soon became clear that Paddy wasn't your average cockapoo – he takes his time to trust people, and in particular struggles with allowing people to touch his body.

“He will often also guard items, people, and food. We don’t know where these things have stemmed from but being 11 years old, these are not things that Paddy will completely overcome.

“Instead, we’re looking for a home [that] will work with Paddy on these things (with the ongoing support of the centre) and respect that this gorgeous boy simply has his quirks and work with them to gain his trust.”

Having tried living in a home with another dog, it’s clear Paddy simply enjoys life much more one-on-one, so a single-person or two-person home would be the best thing for him.

Although Paddy loves looking at animals from afar, he would prefer to live in a home without any other pets Credit: NAWT Cornwall

Amy says: “This boy has so much love to give and is looking for the right person to share his life with, and a family who respects his boundaries. Captain Paddy needs a crewmate.

“It may take time to grow his trust, but this boy is worth every second of the time you putinto making this happen – and an owner who is willing to put the time and effort into building this bond is so important.

“After so many failed attempts at rehoming, it’s so important that Paddy gets his perfect match. He really is the next contender for Britain's unluckiest dog… and it’s about time that changed.”

Could you be the home that Paddy needs?

No other pets in the home

Based within Cornwall at a distance where the new owner can regularly come to the centre for training and guidance both before and after adoption

No children (Paddy is not too keen on sharing his owners!)

Plenty of treats!

Lots of walks and play-time

Room to have his own designated room or space whilst settling in/transitioning intoa home

The charity says that although Paddy is 11, he is a young boy at heart and his favourite walks involve lots of swimming and splashing in puddles.