Exeter has been crowned Britain's 'greenest' city centre, in a new study carried out by academics.

Scientists from the University of Sheffield examined the tree cover, vegetation, and the presence of parks in 68 urban areas with populations of more than 100,000 people.

They found that Exeter ranks highest of all in these areas, followed by Islington, while Bristol is Britain's third greenest city.

The researchers said their findings, published in Plos One, “reveal a clear divide between the urban city centres” with the greenest ones located in the South of England, while the lowest scoring ones are ex-industrial cities in the North.

Bristol was found to be the third greenest city centre in Britain, with green spaces such as the Downs

Dr Paul Brindley, senior author of the study, said: “By 2050 nearly 70% of the world’s population are projected to be living in towns and cities.

“Green spaces have been proven time and again to boost people’s wellbeing and are essential to biodiversity, but nobody has ever looked at how green our city centres are, despite the amount of time individuals spend in them on a daily basis."

Researchers used satellites to measure light absorption and reflection in order gauge vegetation cover in a given area.

They also looked at tree cover and green spaces in the city centres.

The study found that while Sheffield, where the scientists are based, is renowned as the UK's greenest city overall, it lacks green space in the city centre.

Dr Brindley added: “This highlights why the study is so important and the vital need to identify green space inequalities even in the least obvious places and promote measures to address them."

He added: “The fact that all five of the greenest city centres are in the South of England, whilst the five city centres with the least green attributes are in the North of Great Britain, clearly highlights the need to urgently improve the greenness of city centres at the bottom of the list, and to ensure that action is taken by local authorities to close the gap.”

The top 10 “greenest” urban city centres in Great Britain are:

1. Exeter

2. Islington

3. Bristol

4. Bournemouth

5. Cambridge

6. Chelsea

7. Ealing

8. Sutton Coldfield

9. Richmond

10. Oxford

While 10 of the least “green” urban city centres in Great Britain are: