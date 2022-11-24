Woman left scared in her own home after burglary meets culprit - and hugs him

A woman from Wiltshire says she was 'happy' to meet the man who robbed her home - and even hugged him.

When Coral found out her home was broken into in the middle of the day she was left in shock and hyperventilating.

In the aftermath of the crime, she began to feel uncomfortable in her own home.

Despite Wiltshire Police arresting the man responsible, she still did not feel safe and was even scared to go into her own garden for fear someone would go into the house while she was outside.

Eventually she requested to take part in a restorative justice workshop and has since met the burglar.

She said: "To me, that's one of the best outcomes because for me to feel comfortable to do that, it means I would have let go of all of my feelings of insecurity and anger, whatever may have been residual... and the same for him.

"That was because he was prepared to engage in the process the way that he did and when he came into the meeting, he came in with the intention of being open and engaging fully.

"I have so much respect for him for doing that."

The two were able to share a hug and agree that if they saw each other on the street in the future, they would make the effort to say hello.

Coral said: "He would have to have stopped feeling really guilty about things to be able to reach out and say hi. He owes me nothing and I owe him nothing.

"But in order to be able to reach out and say hello to each other in the street and just be polite, we would have done some serious work."

Coral added that she would also be happy to be introduced to his family.

During the session, Coral asked why the burglar had left some of the more sellable items behind.

She said: "I did already have answers (to questions) in my mind before I went in but so many of the gaps were filled in for me that really gave me peace of mind and answered questions that I hadn't thought of."