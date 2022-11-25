One in twelve veterans living in the South West have had to use a foodbank in the past year according to Help for Heroes.

The charity has warned that more veterans will be needing support this winter as the cost of living crisis worsens.

It comes as 84% of veterans living with long-term health conditions in the region say they are struggling with mental health amid growing concerns about living costs.

A survey commissioned by Help for Heroes found that many veterans and their families were struggling financially, whilst many in the Armed Forces community have said the current economic climate means they have been forced to rely on a foodbank in order to eat.

The charity says the higher demand for its services has also been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Nearly half (44%) of veterans in the region say the war in Ukraine has impacted their mental health with many experiencing anger, depression, low mood and sleep disruption.

James Needham, Help for Heroes' Interim CEO, said: "For those veterans living with long-term health conditions, it's not surprising recent external factors outside of their control have resulted in a worsening of mental health.

"We can't make those factors go away, but we will continue to support those in the Armed Forces community who ask for our help, so they can manage better day-to-day."

An overwhelming number of veterans (78%) also reported feeling isolated and experiencing intense feelings of being lonely.

More services have since been set up by the charity to meet demand for mental health support with a new scheme to combat loneliness.

The scheme will look to buddy socially isolated veterans with a volunteer veteran from the local community who has fully transitioned back into 'normal life'.