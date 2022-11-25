A zebra crossing outside a Bristol hospital dubbed an 'accident waiting to happen' has sparked concerns for safety after it was re-paved more than six weeks ago.

The crossing, located on St.Michael's Hill, was re-surfaced as part of improvements to the road.

But after almost two months, the white stripe road markings have still not been re-painted onto the street, leaving motorists and pedestrians confused as to whether it's in use.

Located between the University of Bristol campus and St Michael's Maternity Unit, the crossing is heavily used by students and people getting to the hospital.

On a post on social media, one user said: "Drive past there most weeks, am genuinely confused as to whether it's a zebra crossing or not."

Whilst another added: "I thought exactly the same driving through last week but went cautiously just in case."

Bristol City Council have said that a crew is due to return to the site next week to complete the job provided that there is good weather and surface conditions.

A Bristol City Council Spokesperson said: "We asked the contractor to return to reinstall the crossing after resurfacing the road.

"Recent bad weather delayed this work but a crew is due to return to the site next week to complete the job, providing the weather and surface conditions permit them to do so."