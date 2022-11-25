Bath Christmas Market is back and 'bigger and better' than ever after a two-year break.

It's an extra special year for the event with the market celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Organisers are promising "a place where the scent of Christmas dances through the air" and "memories that last a lifetime" for this year's event.

Entry to the market is free.

What's on

Chalets have been set up around the city's Georgian streets with crafters from across the South West selling homeware, handmade jewellery, personalised presents and more.

Stallholders are offering discounts from Mondays to Fridays for anyone who holds a Discovery Card.

When and where

Over 200 chalets lit up in seasonal decorations will be open to customers from Thursday 24 November until Sunday 11 November.

The market will be open Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 7pm and Thursday to Saturday 10am to 8pm as well as 10am to 6pm on Sunday.

Chalets can be found on Milsom Street, Union Street, York Street, Abbey Green, Abbeygate Street and encircling Bath Abbey.

There will also be pop-up chalets on Bath Street and Christmas carts on Green Street.

Getting there

Bath has one of the most popular Christmas markets in Europe which means travelling into the city can be a challenge.

Visitors are advised to take public transport and plan their journeys in advance.

Extra staff will be in attendance to support ticket machines at the park and ride sites to speed up boarding.

Parking at the park and ride sites is free if taking the bus service into or out of the city.

Buses will be running for longer hours into the evening throughout the market.

For those choosing to drive in car parks nearby include: Charlotte Street Car Park, Manvers Street, Podium Shopping Centre, SouthGate, Avon Street Parking and Bath Cricket Club.

Royal Avenue will be closed to public traffic during the event and variable message signs will be in place to let motorists know how full car parks are on approach.

