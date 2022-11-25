Play Brightcove video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report

A dress designer from Exmouth who has inoperable pancreatic cancer is hosting a charity fashion show.

Nathalie Andrews says she wants to create her own lasting legacy.

The dressmaker and designer is launching the Nathalie Andrews Charitable Trust, which will give disadvantaged children aged 10-16 access to music lessons.

"About three months ago I made the decision that I wanted to have some form of a legacy," Nathalie told ITV News West Country.

"Music has been so important in my life and also design, and so I thought I'll put a fashion show together, all the models are my clients, all the clothes I've either created bespoke or have remodelled on behalf of clients."

At The Great Big Fashion show and Designer Fabric Sale, Nathalie will also be selling designer fabrics from around the world which she has collected during her dress-making career.

With a passion for music, Nathalie has also written and performed a charity song called 'On a cold and star-filled night' which will premiere at the fashion show.

She said: "I wrote the lyrics to that 30 years ago and when I listened back I burst into tears because of the message the lyric was giving, there are moments in it that either make you smile or make you catch your breath."

Nathalie Andrews performing 'On a cold and star filled night' Credit: Nathalie Andrews

Nathalie said: "I want to use that as a very strong form of awareness, and ultimately I want to raise really good funds so that children can get these music lessons.

"There's so many people saying they can possibly just afford the basics, but not the extras and I should think music lessons will count as extras."

She added: "I grew up with music and I just think there's such empowerment when a child can either sing, pick up a musical instrument and come home from a half-hour lesson and say look what I can do."

Nathalie is currently undergoing medication for inoperable pancreatic cancer. She told ITV News having something to focus on has given her strength.

Nathalie Andrews: "When I was diagnosed initially I felt like I hit a brick wall, like what's what's happened to my life? Then in making this decision to create this trust and to take it forward, to do this event has given me something to so live for."