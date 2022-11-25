A campaign has been launched to donate electric blankets to people struggling with their heating bills.

Labour MP Luke Pollard wants to raise £2,000 to buy 100 new blankets which would be distributed by the Plymouth Food Bank.

Luke Pollard MP says an electric blanket could make a massive difference to city families. Credit: ITV News

Mr Pollard said: "My fear is that the energy crisis is only going to deepen as people get into more and more debt. Even if bills come down in the future, we need to find better and more efficient ways to keep people warm.

"Cold people are going to lead to real problems for our NHS, for jobs, for employment. So that's why a simple thing like an electric blanket could make a real difference to families in need."

Andrew Denham is project co-ordinator at the Plymouth food bank. Credit: ITV News

Staff at the food bank, based in Stonehouse, say they are busier than ever before.

From August to November last year, the food bank served 2,623 people. In the same period this year, that number was 3,829.

Co-ordinator Andrew Denham said: "People are asking us to provide food which doesn't require cooking, and they are choosing not to put their heating on as another method to save money.

"Normally Christmas is our busiest period, but we are seeing the kind of numbers now that we would normally see at Christmas. It's going to be a challenging time, but thanks to people's kindness and generosity we feel we are well placed."