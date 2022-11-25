A former mental health worker has been handed a suspended prison sentence after having a sexual relationship with one of his vulnerable clients.

Angus Fruin, from Bude, Cornwall, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court having pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder by a care worker.

The offences took place around a decade ago and the relationship continued even after the now-42-year-old left his job.

The victim later told police what had happened, but delays with the investigation and prosecution of the case meant Fruin was only charged five and a half years later.

In a victim personal statement the complainant said they were "at my lowest mentally, emotionally and physically when I was introduced to the Cornwall mental health services."

Truro Crown Court Credit: PA

The victim added: "I trusted them to support me and they seemed a caring and supportive team.

"I feel stupid for not realising he was taking advantage and I’ve blamed myself for years. Because of the shame I started drinking more and he knew of my drink problem.

"I was drinking so much I couldn’t stop being sick and when I stopped drinking I suffered fits and a cardiac arrest that left me in A&E in a coma for 12 days.

"After I came out of the coma I was able to start making my own decisions. He (Fruin) didn’t like that he didn’t have control of me.

"It’s been tough on my family and has taken a long time to bring down the high walls I put up to protect myself from abusers.

"I sleepwalked, was constantly anxious and in panic mode day and night. I suffered bouts of depression and freaked out when a man showed an interest in me.

"The case has gone on so long. The last six years have been ruled by fear. I want this to be over so I can begin to repair the damage.

"I can still see his face and hear his voice and have vivid nightmares. He took away my dignity, freedom and ability to trust others."

Speaking on behalf of Fruin, who has no previous convictions, Piers Norsworthy said that the CPS delays could have been avoided.

He added the case has remained hanging over Fruin as well as the victim, especially as "his mother is 86 and has been diagnosed with dementia."

He said: "He is her sole carer and does the cooking, cleaning and shopping.

"Prior to him entering guilty pleas he put her into a care home in case he was remanded. If he retains his liberty she’ll be able to return to the family home."

Mr Norsworthy pointed out that were it not for Fruin’s job, no criminal offence would have been committed.

References described Fruin as a gentleman and a kind man - and the court heard how sorry he is for the distress caused by his actions.

Sentencing Fruin, Judge Linford said: "The complainant was a service user and she’d been diagnosed with a number of conditions. She was assisted by a support team and you were part of that support team.

"You had a duty to look after her, care for her and not take advantage of her obvious vulnerability but you started a sexual relationship together. You visited her home and had a key to the property.

"There were a number of occasions when full sexual intercourse took place. This was a serious breach of trust against a victim who had a right to feel safe."

Judge Linford added that the delays with the investigation and prosecution of the case had been “utterly scandalous”.

He added the wait had affected both defendant and complainant.

Judge Linford then noted Fruin’s significant mitigation, primarily his own issues, his remorse, the glowing character references, his caring responsibilities for his mother and his lack of previous convictions.

Fruin was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work.

As a result of the convictions Fruin must sign the sex offenders’ register.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...