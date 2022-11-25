Man suffers life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Bath

A man has been left with life threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Bath sparking a police appeal for information.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on Claverton Down Road around 7.24pm on Thursday 24 November.

One man remains in critical condition and another man was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are asking witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is being asked to contact 101 quoting reference 5222282599.