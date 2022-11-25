A man sexually assaulted five women including several while they were out jogging in Bristol.

27-year-old Craig Pearsall, from Bristol, 'preyed on lonely women' subjecting his victims to 'awful sexual assaults'.

Avon and Somerset Police says several of the five women he attacked were out jogging alone early in the morning when Pearsall targeted them in and around the Kings Head Lane Park area of Bishopsworth.

The incidents happened between the start of March and 20 May. Police carried out extra patrols in the area and he was arrested in the early hours of Sunday 22 May.

A number of the assaults happened in the Kings Head Lane area of Bristol Credit: Google maps

Police found footage on his phone which showed him recording a woman without her knowledge, including under her dress.

In victim personal statements read at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (24 November), the women Pearsall attacked shared the impact his attacks had on their lives.

They spoke about the anxiety they now feel when alone and the toll it continues to have on their mental health.

Pearsall was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. He will be added to the registered sex offenders list for life and received a sexual harm prevention order.

Officer in the case PC Gareth Perry said: "The streets of Bristol are safer for women now that Craig Pearsall is behind bars.

"He is a menace who preyed on lonely women – the youngest was 18 years old – and subjected them to awful sexual assaults, which continue to affect their day-to-day lives.

"We will continue to provide them with access to any support services they need.

"When Pearsall was taken into custody, enquiries were carried out on his electronic devices and we discovered a number of other sickening offences he was responsible for, which he was charged with last month.

"It became clear to the officers investigating that Pearsall had recorded his offences for his own sexual gratification."

PC Perry continued: "I’d like to publicly praise all the victims who reported to the police what happened, because without their bravery it is likely Pearsall would still be out there and posing a risk to women.

"We hope the positive action of courts in sentencing this predator gives all victims of sexual assault confidence that they will be believed and always seek to get them the justice they deserve."

Pearsall pleaded guilty five counts of sexual assault, four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

He also admitted recording an image under clothing without consent, and threatening to disclose private sexual photographs as well as making an indecent image of a child.