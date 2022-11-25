A teenager has been left seriously injured following a hit-and-run outside a school in Swindon this morning (25 November).

The collision between the pedestrian and the vehicle happened at around 8.20am opposite Nova Hreod School on Akers Way.

Wiltshire Police are looking to speak to the driver after they failed to stop and are urging the driver to contact officers "as a matter of urgency".

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a dark burgundy coloured car.

Akers Way is currently closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut for several hours.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

Chief Inspector Paul Saunders said: "This was a serious collision and the next of kin of the child involved have been informed and are being supported by officers at this incredibly difficult time.

"We know this incident will have caused upset and concern amongst the local community – especially given events that unfolded on this same stretch of road 31 years ago.

"Officers remain in the area this morning, conducting enquiries and speaking with local residents."

Anyone with information should call police on 999 quoting log 67 of today (25/11).