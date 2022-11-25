Six people have been released on police bail as they investigate reports a firearm was used in Gloucester.

Detectives received reports of a firearm being discharged in the Highnam area of the city at around 10am on Tuesday (22 November).

It is believed the weapon was fired from within a vehicle after the occupants of two cars made threats towards each other between the A40 Highnam roundabout and Longford roundabout via Over.

It is also reported both cars were being driven erratically and had crashed into two vehicles that were travelling in the area.

Armed officers from Gloucestershire Police attended the scene along with a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, leading to roads being closed.

Police did not receive reports of anyone being injured. But six people - including a 16-year-old boy - were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday morning.

All six have since been released on police bail.

Detectives are now renewing their appeal for information and dashcam footage and would like to hear from anyone who was driving between the roundabouts between 9:45am and 10:15am.

Information can be submitted on the force's website, by quoting incident 118 of 22 November, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.