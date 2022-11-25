A woman has been arrested for dangerous driving after a 14-year-old boy suffered life threatening injuries in a collision in Swindon this morning (Friday 25 November).

Wiltshire Police were called to the crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Akers Way opposite Nova Hreod School around 8.20am.

The victim – a 14-year-old boy who was walking in the area – was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

He remains in critical condition at the hospital.

After the collision, the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Wiltshire Police arrested a woman on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to call 101 quoting log number 67 of 25 November.

