Dozens of people took part in a march in Plymouth to mark one year since the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Friends of the 18-year-old organised the demonstration on Saturday, November 26 to promote women’s safety.

It was supported by the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Commission, which was set up following Miss McLeod’s death.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was murdered in November last year. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

The group works with individuals, groups and businesses based in Plymouth to raise awareness of women’s safety, prevent crimes from happening and improve support provided to victims.

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard, who took part in the march, said it was a “privilege” to be in attendance.

“A year on from the murder of Bobbi-Anne, it was a privilege to march with brilliant Plymouth women to call for an end of male violence against women and girls,” the MP tweeted.

“144 women were murdered by men last year including three in our city. We remember them.”

The event, which saw people gather near the city’s sundial, was organised by Elle Butcher, Mel J Sevieri and Charlotte Holloway.

The event page read: “She will be remembered, and those who honour her memory will make sure of that.

“She plays a big role in why the women of Plymouth are finally being heard, and are speaking out over what they believe in.”