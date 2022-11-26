An urgent appeal has been issued by police after the body of an unidentified man was found near Sidmouth seafront.

The body was found on rocks near The Esplanade around 2.20pm on Thursday, November 24.

They were not wearing any shoes, jewellery or personal belongings - meaning police have so far struggled to formally identify them or trace their next-of-kin.

The man was described as white, aged in their early 70s, of average build, with short, grey hair.

Police have issued an appeal to try and identify the male. Credit: ITV News West Country

‘Keen to identify him’

Police said they have eliminated the man from their list of known, local missing people - but urged nearby hotels or care homes to check if anyone had not returned.

Detective Inspector Andy Hingston said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may recognise this person from our description.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious at this time and are keen to identify him so that we can inform his next-of-kin.

“We would ask whether any hotels or care homes are aware of anyone who has not returned, or anyone who thinks they know who he is to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via their website, or by calling 101 quoting log 443 of 24/11/22.