Families living in high-rise tower blocks in Bristol have welcomed a pledge that sprinklers are to be installed following two major fires.

Community union Acorn outlined the new safety measures from Bristol City Council to residents of Twinnell House on Saturday (November 26) as they chanted: "Towers united will never be defeated."

Ahmed Sharif, who lives on the 4th floor of Twinnell House in Easton, said: "It's absolutely massive for us. We have been asking this for a long time. It will make us feel safe.

"But we really need accountability for this. The council have been making all these promises but nothing yet has been fulfilled."

Acorn say Bristol City Council have pledged the following:

Sprinklers to be installed inside the flats of every high-rise tower block

Fire safety wardens to patrol buildings until they are made safe

Public fire risk assessments for every block in Bristol

It comes two months after a fire broke out from an e-bike battery on the top floor of Twinnell House.

Abdul Jabar Oryakhel was killed as he tried to escape through a window.

Another fire was reported a month later in Eccleston House, which led to three people being treated in hospital.

It was found that flammable cladding had contributed to the spread of the fire.

Leyla Khalid and her daughter Rweuda write: "we deserve better".

Leyla Khalid and her 10 year-old daughter Rweuda, 10, live in a high-rise tower block.

She said: "We are very anxious and very worried (following the fires). We have sleepless nights."

Following the fires, Bristol City Council have also pledged to remove flammable polystyrene cladding from 38 tower blocks.

Councillor Tom Renhard said earlier this month: "This is a precautionary measure that we’re taking.

"We’re arranging meetings with all of our residents in high-rise blocks, in conjunction with the fire service, so that residents can meet us and ask questions.

"We’ll be in regular communication as well, and they should follow any advice that we provide.

“The blocks with waking watches now have a simultaneous evacuation policy, so if there are concerns over a fire or smoke, they should be getting out of the building.

"The regulations have moved on a lot since Grenfell, and the original focus from Grenfell was on aluminium composite material cladding, which this is not. There’s new information that’s being brought forward all the time.”