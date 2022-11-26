Empty Swindon office block to be turned into flats

An empty office block in the centre of Swindon is being given a new lease of life after several delays to the project.

The large UK Life Centre office in Station Road will be turned into a new apartment block after remaining derelict for many years.

Permission was given to convert the office into 170 flats in 2019, but the work was delayed as a result of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, developer Vinesh Aggarwal was given permission to put another two storeys on top of the existing four - creating another 62 flats, bringing the total to more than 230.

Despite the delays, work is finally progressing.

The UK Life centre pictured before works began in 2020. Credit: Aled Thomas

The conversion of the old office block into housing is in accordance with both national policy and Swindon Borough Council’s aspirations for the town.

An authority spokesperson said: "This is one of many changes needed to the town centre in order for it to improve.

"More homes in the town centre will have a positive knock-on effect - extra people living in the area will increase demand for more shops, restaurants and leisure opportunities which, in turn, will make it a more attractive place for businesses to invest.

"Over the coming years, the town centre will see more homes being built as well as office upgrades and the introduction of new experiences, alongside the traditional staples of a high street."

There are more plans to convert ex-offices and buildings - including former pubs and nightclubs into flats in the town centre.

Schemes include a huge 34-person HMO in a former Victorian pub in Fleet Street and plans for an office block and the former night club Lava Lounge in the same street.