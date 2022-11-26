A long-standing Devon MP has announced he will step down at the next general election.

Sir Gary Streeter has held the seat for the South West Devon since the constituency’s conception in 1997.

He was previously the MP of Plymouth Sutton for five years.

In a statement, the Conservative MP said he had “thoroughly enjoyed” his time but would not seek re-election.

“It has been an honour and privilege to represent this consistency for over 30 years, but the time has come for me to step back and let a younger person take over,” he said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my Parliamentary career, including ministerial office under John Major and shadow cabinet under William Hague.

“On the local scene, I was pleased to have helped Devonport Dockyard secure the Trident contract back in 1993, see progress in the campaign for improved trains and connectivity infrastructure and to give birth to the Great South West project, which I hope will greatly benefit our region.”

Sir Gary added he had " great confidence that under Rishi Sunak's leadership our country will recover strongly from recent challenges."

In 2018, he was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.