A former museum is among the illustrious properties being put for sale by Swindon Council.

The local authority, which has an impressive property portfolio worth an estimated £1billion, has also listed a former nightclub, some parking spaces and almost four acres of land.

The sell-off is partly in response to changes made during the Covid-19 pandemic, when a large portion of office-based staff and building tenants reverted to home working.

Among the properties that are up for sale is Apsley House in Bath Road, which is best known for being the former home of Swindon Museum and Art Gallery.

Apsley House on Bath Road in Swindon. Credit: Aled Thomas

Another council-owned property that has been made available to rent includes the old Medina nightclub in Theatre Square.

At present, the only permitted use for the building is to be run as a nightclub - but a change of use might be considered.

Medina nightclub in Theatre Square. Credit: Aled Thomas

Swindon Council are also offering a kiosk shop at Theatre Square at the top of Regent Street for a rent fee of £6,500 per year.

The council’s description says: "Mid-terrace lock up retail kiosk unit with fully glazed shop front. Security shutters. Located in close proximity to the Central Library and Town Hall."

But the council has warned the shop cannot be used for "mobile phone repairs or accessories, nail bar, hairdressing, restaurant or takeaway."

The kiosk shop on Theatre Square. Credit: Aled Thomas

The council has also decided to sell off a number of industrial units – three in Brindley Close and a depot at St Andrews Close in Wroughton.

The authority is also hoping to entice more housing developers to the region, with 3.8 acres' worth of greenfield land at Moredon Recreation Ground available to purchase.