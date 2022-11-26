A pedestrian has suffered “life-threatening” injuries following a car collision in Plymouth.

The 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Union Street shortly before 2.40am on Saturday, November 26.

The road was partially closed for several hours while officers from Devon and Cornwall Police completed a forensic examination.

The driver of the car, a 41-year-old man from Plymouth, was uninjured.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Shortly before 2.39am on Saturday 26th November 2022, a single vehicle road traffic collision occurred on Union Street, Plymouth outside the Pavilions.

“The collision involved a grey Chevrolet Cruz and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 31 year old local man, was taken to Derriford Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

"The male driver of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old man from the Plymouth area, was uninjured.

"Local officers as well as officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and completed a forensic examination. Once completed, the road was re-opened as soon as possible."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall police on 101 quoting log number 117 of 26th November 2022.