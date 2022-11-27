As the festive season begins , Christmas ice rinks across the South West are opening to the public.

With temperatures dropping and nights getting darker, a skate around an ice rink is set to put everyone in the festive spirit.

From beginners to professionals, these rinks are great fun for all.

A Santa donned his skating shoes for a spin around New York's Rockefeller Center ice rink. Credit: Reuters

Here is a list of ice skating rinks that have opened across the region so far:

Bath

The Royal Pavilion - Nov 11th to Jan 3rd, (Monday - Friday 11.45am-10pm. Saturday - Sunday 10am-10pm).

Glowing in atmospheric lights, Bath on Ice is back for its 10th year - promising a "dreamy winter wonderland" experience, this rink is the perfect place to practice your skating and show off some moves.

Tickets prices: Adult (£13.50), child (£12), student/senior (£12.50).

Bristol

Cribbs Causeway - Nov 16th to Jan 2nd, (Monday - Sunday 10am -9pm).

Situated at the heart of the city's Winter Wonderland festivities, this ice rink is surrounded by snow-topped Christmas trees and decorations.

Ticket prices: Adult (£12.50), child (£10.50)

Propyard - Nov 24th to Jan 8th, (Monday - Thursday, 10am - 7pm. Friday 5pm - Midnight). Saturday - 10am - Midnight. Sunday - 10am - 8pm).

Housed within the Propyard Studio space, this is Bristol's only pop-up indoor festive ice rink.

Ticket prices: Adult (£13.50), child (£9), student (£11)

Somerset

Street, Clarks Village - 15th Nov - 2nd Jan, (opening times vary).

This rink is set within the stunning grounds of the historic Alfred Gillett Trust – a captivating setting perfect for anyone looking to soak up the festive atmosphere.

Ticket prices: Adult (£14.50), child (£12.50).

Clark's Village ice rink opens for the first time this year.

Cornwall

Eden Project - (Monday - Sunday, opening times vary).

Take a spin on the glittering rink while marvelling at light displays that are new for this year.

Ticket prices: Adult (£8 standard or £10 peak), child (£7 standard or £8 peak).

Devon

Exeter, Northernhay Gardens - 17 Nov - 2 Jan, (Monday to Sunday - 11am to 10pm).

Skate into Exeter's Christmas wonderland right at the heart of the city centre. This undercover ice rink boasts a good time for all!

Ticket prices: Adult (£14), child (£12), student (£10).

Do you know of any other ice skating rinks that we should include in our list? Email us via westcountry@itv.com.