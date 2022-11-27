A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car on a road near a school in Swindon.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened near Nova Hreod Academy in Akers Way.

The incident was reported around 8.20am on Friday (November 25).

Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

A woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: “A 14-year-old boy has been sadly pronounced dead, despite the best efforts of medical staff, following a road traffic collision in Swindon.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager at this incredibly difficult time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the tragic incident which took place at about 8.20am on Akers Way when the boy was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

“Following enquiries, a woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident - or has dashcam footage - to get in touch by contacting the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 or SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.