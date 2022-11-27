Car park in Cornwall to be transformed into 'housing pods' for the homeless

A project to transform a car park in Cornwall into several 'housing pods' for the homeless has been approved.

Thirty-seven parking spaces at Penryn town centre car park will now be turned into six separate housing units for homeless people.

But concerns have been raised by locals who say the pods could hamper plans to revitalise the town.

Others have suggested removing the parking spaces would have a negative impact on local businesses.

However, in approving the decision, officers from Cornwall Council highlighted there was a need for more modular units for homeless people to try and limit the amount of money being spent on temporary emergency accommodation.

The council currently spends around £40,000 a day on emergency accommodation, which includes people living in budget hotels.

As part of the plan, the council is looking to place six, one-bedroom units of accommodation in the Commercial Road car park in Penryn which would be for single people needing a home.

They will be part of a number of similar units being placed at sites across Cornwall to help provide accommodation for 1,500 people who are currently in emergency accommodation.

Objectors to the application said while they recognised the council’s need to provide emergency accommodation, they did not think the site was suitable.

'Morally wrong'

Councillor Mary May said funding had been awarded to help re-generate the town centre - and taking away parking spaces could hamper that work.

In response, Olly Monk, who is a Cornwall Council Cabinet Member, said: “It would be morally wrong to reject this because of the assumption of something that may or may not happen in a few years’ time.

"Are you going to side with car parks over people in desperate need of accommodation?”

Committee member Michael Bunney said: “I believe there will be a pressure on parking with this application, that weighs heavily because of the potential impact on the town centre.

"However, I also hear very very acutely the housing need.

"As a committee we can’t sit here and say yes we know there is a need and we know there are so many people in temporary accommodation and turning down applications that come before us again and again and again.”

He added: “For me, it is a compromise. If the whole car park was being taken away, then my feeling is that it would show a demonstrable impact on the town centre.

"But as it is for six units, and preserving 37 parking spaces, it means to me that - on balance - we should support this application.

"There is a moral obligation for us to support this application.”

A proposal to grant planning permission was approved by the committee with eight votes in favour and two against.