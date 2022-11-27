A Game of Thrones star was in Cornwall earlier this week - to visit an ice cream shop named after the hit series.

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, was spotted outside Game of Cones in Fowey on Wednesday (November 23).

The actor posted a photo of herself grimacing outside the parlour on Instagram, with the caption: “I checked, there was no dairy-free Daenerys option…”.

She boasts nearly 30 million followers on the social media site, with many of them quick to share their own ice cream-related puns.

“A song of fire and ice cream,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “How disrespectful! Break the wheel! The wheel that churns up the ice cream that is!”

Another user quipped: “So, when does it get burned down?” - a reference to her character’s fiery personality.