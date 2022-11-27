Gloucester Rugby Club say a proposed multi-function venue at their training centre will help the area to thrive.

The rugby club was granted permission for a new premises license at their St Catherine Street site by the city council earlier this week - despite serious concerns about noise.

The new venue will host concerts, conferences and sporting events and serve alcohol and food until the early hours of the morning.

Some residents had submitted rejections to the plans with a petition eventually submitted to the council. They also expressed concerns at a sub-committee meeting held at North Warehouse.

Kingsholm Stadium is the home of Gloucester Rugby Club. Credit: PA

Ron Summers stated there were 70 homes within a 100-yard radius of the facility who would be affected.

The rugby club said the function suite would have a maximum capacity of 720 people and would help drive revenue for the area.

The club also stated it could not continue to reply solely on match days for financial benefit and would have to look at other ways of producing revenue.