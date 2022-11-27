Kingswood MP Chris Skidmore has announced he will stand down at the next general election.

The former minister, who has represented the South Gloucestershire seat since 2010, is the latest Conversative MP to detail their exit plans following Rishi Sunak’s takeover.

Last week, long-standing South West Tory Sir Gary Streeter announced he would retire at the next election.

Mr Skidmore, 41, said he would not “fight” to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his existing Kingswood seat.

Chris Skidmore has represented Kingswood since being elected in 2010. Credit: Conservative Party/PA

"With no alternative seat, I have decided that I do not wish to fight another constituency elsewhere in the region or country, especially with a very young family who deserve to see more of their father in their lives,” he said, announcing his decision.

The former science minister said he now wants to focus on the UK reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 as he undertakes a review for Mr Sunak.

"Rather than step aside, I hope that in the future I can step up to continue to play my own small part in helping to deliver on the energy transition that the world needs," he added.