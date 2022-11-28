A large emergency service operation is underway in Somerset following a school bus crash.

Police, fire crews, paramedics and the air ambulance have all been called to the scene in Frome.

The incident involved a coach carrying staff and students from Frome College.

A small number of children are being taken to hospital but emergency services say their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing. Others have been treated at the scene by paramedics.

In a joint statement, Avon and Somerset Police, South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they were first called at 3.35pm today (28 November) to reports a bus had overturned.

Moment air ambulance lands at the scene (credit: Katharine Dayman-Johns)

It adds: "A number of passengers, including schoolchildren, received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

"A small number are being taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment or assessment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Officers are liaising with the relevant school, as well as the parents of children involved in this incident.

"Enquiries will continue at the scene to establish the cause of the collision.

"The road is likely to remain closed for some time, so we’d ask motorists to avoid the area if possible."

Oldford Hill is closed in both directions due to the accident between the Orchardleigh turn-off and Cuckoo Lane. The incident is affecting traffic between Frome and Beckington.

Frome College issues statement

In a statement posted online, Frome College said: "This afternoon a coach carrying our students and staff was involved in a road traffic accident outside Oldford.

"The emergency services remain on the scene, along with our principal and vice principal.

"We have been informed that there are no life-threatening injuries.

"We will issue a further statement once all the details are established and ask that you do not speculate or post details of the accident on social media."