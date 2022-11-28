Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by a dog walker in Cheltenham.

It was reported that the victim was walking her dog in a field near Hayden Road in Springbank when she was verbally abused and assaulted by a man who was also walking his dog.

The victim said she was trying to call her dog back when she asked a man for help but had no reply.

The woman then got her dog and carried on walking when the man ran after and heckled her before swearing, spitting and hitting her in the face with a dog ball launcher.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Monday 31 October.

In a police appeal released today (18 November), the man was described as being white, in his 60s or 70s and wearing a light-coloured jacket with black jeans.

He is thought to regularly walk his springer breed dog in the field.

Gloucestershire Police asks that anyone who knows the man or witnessed the incident to get in touch by completing this form and quoting incident 350 of 31 October.