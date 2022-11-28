Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday 27 November at the junction between A370 Brunel Way and Long Ashton bypass.

Road closures were put in place at the junction while the vehicles were recovered but have since been lifted.

The crash involved a grey BMW 318d travelling outbound and a black Audi A4 heading into Bristol.

The driver of the BMW has injuries described as potentially life-threatening. The driver of the Audi has potentially life-changing injuries.

The front-seat passenger has injuries which are neither life-threatening nor life-changing and police are awaiting an update on the back-seat passenger.

Their families have been informed and are being supported.

Avon and Somerset Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage by calling 101 and giving the reference 5222284822.