A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Castle Street near Aldbourne in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police said the tragic incident happened at around 8.20pm on Saturday 26 November.

The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police ask that the family's privacy is respected at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision investigation team on 01225 694597 and quoting log 293 of 26 November.