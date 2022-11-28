A man is in a critical but stable condition after being shot by a police officer in Wick St Lawrence on the outskirts of Weston-super-Mare.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were attending a house on Wick Road today (28 November) as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences.

The man, in his 30s, was shot by an officer at about 11.30am and was immediately given first aid, before being taken to Southmead Hospital.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being kept updated.

A cordon remains in place on the road while enquiries are carried out.

The force has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and says it will cooperate fully.

Chief Inspector Adam O’Loughlin said: “We understand the local community will be shocked and people will want to know what happened.

“As someone has been injured, we have referred this to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which has confirmed it will carry out an independent investigation.

“We are committed to being open and transparent and will fully cooperate with the IOPC.

“Our thoughts are with the man and his family as he continues to receive treatment at hospital.

“Anyone with concerns about this incident is encouraged to speak to officers at the scene or contact their local neighbourhood team.”