A Plymouth man who drove his van into a member of a rival biker gang on the A38 has been cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Benjamin Parry smashed his transit van into the back of David Crawford's motorcycle on the A38 near St Budeaux on 12 May.

The 59-year-old suffered serious injuries and his body was dragged along the road. He died at the scene.

Today (28 November), jurors at Plymouth Crown Court found Parry not guilty of murder, but he was convicted of manslaughter having admitted the lesser offence.

Two other men - Thomas Pawley and Chad Brading - also went on trial for murder but the jury is yet to return verdicts.

The court heard the three men were members of the Bandidos biker club and Mr Crawford belonged to a rival gang based in Cornwall.

Prosecutors claimed the defendants were working together and they were all tried for murder as a joint enterprise.

The collision happened on the A38 slip road at St Budeaux. Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Parry told police: "I did not intend to knock the motorcyclist off his bike. I did not intend to kill him or cause him any injury.

"I only intended to bump the back of his bike. When I realised I had knocked him off the bike I panicked and drove on.

"I did not realise he was still under the van until he fell free of the van as I pulled off the Parkway."

But towards the end of the trial Parry admitted the manslaughter of Mr Crawford - a plea rejected by the prosecution - and he was convicted of that charge by the jury.

The case continues.