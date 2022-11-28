A former teacher from Cornwall has been jailed for 16 years after he admitting abused two boys hundreds of times over a period of a decade.

David Williams was a well-liked and respected teacher at Budehaven School when he began to abuse the victims, one of whom was initially just six years old.

The 83-year-old appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentence having pleaded guilty to a catalogue of charges of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child, which happened in the 1980s.

Williams, of Widemouth Road in Bude, held such respect in the community that the victims would stay over at his house with their parents’ blessing.

He then groomed both of his victims by creating a fun environment where they were able to talk openly, play games, play the piano and stay up later than they would be able to at home.

He would cook them pancakes and take them to the beach to collect pebbles. But when the children went to bed, Williams would sexually abuse the two young boys before heading to church in the morning and leaving them to be picked up.

'There is nothing historic about historic sexual abuse'

The first victim in the case said he was too young to realise what was happening initially and that the abuse became so regular it seemed "completely normal".

He went on to say in his victim impact statement that the abuse had left him in a cycle of vulnerability, anger and suicidal thoughts.

He said: “Nowhere is safe and there are triggers everywhere. I’m not even safe when I close my eyes and try to sleep and memories keep coming back and taunting me.

"The abuse had a huge effect on my relationships with friends and family and my ability to cope with work.”

Williams was sentenced at Truro Crown Court and was jailed for 16 years Credit: PA

The survivor said the experience left him no longer wanting to go to school, meaning he would make himself sick or cover his face with talcum powder so he did not have to attend class and face Williams.

The abuse also left the man living a lonely life, and he said he had two failed marriages as he pushed away anyone who tried to get close.

He spoke of being physically sick when seeing Williams in a pub and added: “There is nothing historic about historic sexual abuse.”

'At church you were a friend and at home you were a paedophile'

The second survivor addressed Williams directly in the dock and said he lost count of how many times he was abused.

He said: “David Williams, or as I used to call you Uncle David by the sea. At first, I was too young to know what you were doing or why. I was too young to know you were grooming me. You were already a widely respected teacher at Budehaven School.

“I don’t know how many times you abused me. There were simply too many.

"It started while I was at primary school and ended 10 years later. The effects have been destructive and long-lasting. Years after the physical abuse finished the emotional abuse continues and lives with me to this day.

“When I stayed with you we’d play the piano and you’d tell me about your travels around the world. As a child it was fun, exciting, different. You knew that and created that environment deliberately. I trusted you completely and you were my friend, or at least that is what I thought. You knew exactly what you were doing.”

The man told the court how Williams made him think he started the sexual behaviour, by saying that he had exposed himself to Williams, and not the other way round.

He spoke of how duplicitous Williams could be, going to church minutes after abusing him.

He said: “After you’d finished you pat my bottom and say well done or thank you. You then went to St Michael’s Church and everyone else would see the other side of you. They didn’t know a child had just been sexually abused in your bed just a minute away. At church you were a friend and at home you were a paedophile.

“Outside this courtroom you are well-known, popular and with friends all over the world. You had the trust and friendship of everyone I knew. My parents didn’t know it but you were manipulating them too.”

The second survivor said that Williams even continued to send postcards and Christmas cards to his parents right up until the start of the pandemic.

He said: “Your behaviour was predatory and prolific and you kept it hidden for decades. You convinced and fooled everyone but not anymore. Your past has finally caught up with you.”

Defending Williams, Ramsay Quaife said his best mitigation was his early pleas and his poor health. He highlighted Williams' good character but was interrupted by Judge Simon Carr who said Williams' life was fraudulent from the beginning.

'A predatory paedophile who remains wholly indifferent'

Addressing Williams, Judge Carr said: “You were a teacher at what was then Bude Grammar School. I have read a significant number of references that paint a picture of one side of your life. That side was that you were a well-respected and loved teacher who attended church and sang in the choir. You were the epitome of a pillar of the community.

“But at the same time you were singing in the choir you were abusing children as young as six. The abuse was possible because of your position in society.

"You encouraged children to come to your house. They described it as a fun place to go. Games were played, rules were relaxed and children were allowed to stay overnight. You did this entirely to groom them.

“We’ve heard two extremely moving victim impact statements. Both knew your standing and who would be believed if they spoke out. That’s why you were able to get away with the abuse for so long.

"The abuse was systematic and sustained and went on for over a decade with abuse taking place on at least hundreds of occasions.

“These were both young men – I will call them survivors – who have struggled with what you have done.

"You are a predatory paedophile who groomed young children over a prolonged period of time for your own sexual gratification.

“You still believe in some way the children were responsible. A graphic example is how you reacted to one of the most moving victim impact statements. You found room to laugh and shake your head and when he spoke of a period of time when he wrongly blamed himself you nodded your head vigorously indicating you felt the child was responsible for the abuse you carried out.

“This had a devastating effect on both victims and I suspect you are wholly indifferent.”

The judge noted Williams' age and bad health but said his previous good character meant nothing.

He jailed the 83-year-old for 16 years, of which he must serve two thirds.

Williams gestured goodbye to his supporters as he left the dock.