Nine people have been injured in a multi-vehicle car crash in Devon that has left a pair in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called around 2:45pm on Saturday 26 November after three cars collided on the A30 at Rawridge near Honiton.

Four people were taken to hospital after an orange Vauxhall Crossland, a grey Mitsubishi ASX and a grey Kia Rio crashed on the road.

A further five were also injured but did not need hospital treatment.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s remain in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The pair were travelling in the Vauxhall and are from Surrey.

The other two people taken to hospital have now been discharged.

Devon and Cornwall Police attended the scene of the 'serious' crash and are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who may be able to help detectives with their investigation should contact the force on their website or by calling 101 and should quote log number 0517 of 26 November.