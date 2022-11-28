Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries in Plymouth city centre crash

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash in Plymouth.

Police say the 31-year-old pedestrian was hit by a grey Chevrolet Cruz on Union Street, outside Plymouth Pavilions, shortly before 2.40am on 26 November.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Local officers as well as officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and completed a forensic examination.

They added: "If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries, please contact police via our website or by calling 101 and quoting log number 117 of 26 November 2022."

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old man from the Plymouth area, was uninjured.