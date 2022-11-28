An all-girls school in Devon has been evacuated following a chemical spill that led to emergency services being called out.

Fire crews were called to Torquay Girls' Grammar School at around 11am this morning (28 November) after a spill in a storage room.

Three Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service vehicles attended the scene and remain at the site this afternoon. ITV News West Country understands no-one has been injured.

The nature of the chemical spill is still unknown but the area where it happened has been closed off to students, according to the fire service.

