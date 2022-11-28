A Somerset school is asking people not to speculate on social media after a coach carrying its students and staff crashed.

Police, paramedics, the fire service and the air ambulance were all called to the scene and the road remains closed.

The coach overturned on Oldford Hill shortly after 3.35pm today (28 November). While several children have been injured, none of their injuries are thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

In a statement posted online, Frome College said: "This afternoon a coach carrying our students and staff was involved in a road traffic accident outside Oldford.

"The emergency services remain on the scene, along with our principal and vice principal.

"We have been informed that there are no life-threatening injuries.

"We will issue a further statement once all the details are established and ask that you do not speculate or post details of the accident on social media."

In a joint statement, Avon and Somerset Police, South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service urged people to avoid the area.

They said: "A number of passengers, including schoolchildren, received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

"A small number are being taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment or assessment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Officers are liaising with the relevant school, as well as the parents of children involved in this incident.

"Enquiries will continue at the scene to establish the cause of the collision.

"The road is likely to remain closed for some time, so we’d ask motorists to avoid the area if possible."

Oldford Hill is closed in both directions due to the accident between the Orchardleigh turn-off and Cuckoo Lane. The incident is affecting traffic between Frome and Beckington.