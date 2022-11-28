Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left outside a Swindon school following the death of a boy in an alleged hit-and-run.

The 14-year-old died at the crash scene near Nova Hreod Academy, in Akers Way, on Friday (25 November).

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the incident, according to Wiltshire Police.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released on bail.

A pile of tributes near the school is growing by the hour

Staff and students from the school have been arriving at the scene in small groups to add flowers, toys and football memorabilia to the growing pile of tributes today (28 November).

The identity of the boy who died is yet to be officially released.

In a statement released at the weekend, Wiltshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager at this incredibly difficult time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the tragic incident which took place at about 8.20am on Akers Way when the boy was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.”

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident - or has dashcam footage - to get in touch by contacting the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 or SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.