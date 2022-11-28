A teenage girl was inappropriately touched on a bus in Swindon.

The 17-year-old was on the number 4 Stagecoach bus in Swindon at around 1.55pm on 17 October.

The bus stopped near Swindon Outlet Village and a man got on board.

The bus approached the main bus station in the town centre and the man attempted to talk to the girl. When she got up, the man inappropriately touched her.

Swindon Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was on the same bus, who may have witnessed the incident or may know who the man is.

"He is described as white, aged in his 60s, with short grey hair. He was wearing a bright blue T-shirt".

Police say the girl was left feeling shocked and upset.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote the crime reference number 54220110142.