Teenage girls find man's body in tent in Plymouth woodland

The body of a man has been found in a wood by a group of teenage girls in Plymouth.

The girls called the police at around 2.15pm yesterday (27 November) reporting they had discovered the body in a tent in Efford woods.

A cordon was initially put in place by police to secure the area, which borders Blandford Road, for any potential forensic evidence.

Detectives have now determined the man's death was not suspicious. It is believed he died very recently.

He is thought to have been in his 40s but formal identification is yet to take place.

A coroner's ambulance has since attended the scene and removed the body.

A post-mortem is likely to be carried out in the next few days by a Home Office pathologist in an effort to determine the cause of death.

It is believed the man may have been sleeping rough, but it is not yet known how long he may have been in the area.

Officers are supporting the girls following the discovery.