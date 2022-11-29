Two members of a motorcycle gang who conspired to kill a rival biker have been found guilty of manslaughter.

David Crawford, 59, died in May this year after being hit by a transit van and dragged along the A38 near St Budeaux in Plymouth.

Benjamin Parry, Thomas Pawley and Chad Brading - who are members of the Bandidos biker club - were all charged with his murder.

A jury has today (29 November) cleared Pawley and Brading of murder but found them guilty of manslaughter. Parry was cleared of murder yesterday but convicted of manslaughter, having admitted the lesser charge.

Benjamin Parry, Thomas Pawley and Chad Brading have all been convicted of manslaughter Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

During a two-week trial at Plymouth Crown Court, jurors were told Mr Crawford was a member of a rival gang in Cornwall.

The court heard Parry smashed his transit van into the back of Mr Crawford's motorcycle while Pawley and Brading were in a car alongside the van.

Prosecutors claimed the three defendants worked together as a joint enterprise.

Parry said he did not intend to knock Mr Crawford off his bike, hurt him or kill him.

An item of clothing worn by a member of the Bandidos gang in Plymouth, which targeted Mr Crawford Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

He told police: "I only intended to bump the back of his bike. When I realised I had knocked him off the bike I panicked and drove on.

"I did not realise he was still under the van until he fell free of the van as I pulled off the Parkway."

All three men will be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court in January.