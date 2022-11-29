A38 death: Bikers killed rival gang member by crashing into his motorbike
Two members of a motorcycle gang who conspired to kill a rival biker have been found guilty of manslaughter.
David Crawford, 59, died in May this year after being hit by a transit van and dragged along the A38 near St Budeaux in Plymouth.
Benjamin Parry, Thomas Pawley and Chad Brading - who are members of the Bandidos biker club - were all charged with his murder.
A jury has today (29 November) cleared Pawley and Brading of murder but found them guilty of manslaughter. Parry was cleared of murder yesterday but convicted of manslaughter, having admitted the lesser charge.
During a two-week trial at Plymouth Crown Court, jurors were told Mr Crawford was a member of a rival gang in Cornwall.
The court heard Parry smashed his transit van into the back of Mr Crawford's motorcycle while Pawley and Brading were in a car alongside the van.
Prosecutors claimed the three defendants worked together as a joint enterprise.
Parry said he did not intend to knock Mr Crawford off his bike, hurt him or kill him.
He told police: "I only intended to bump the back of his bike. When I realised I had knocked him off the bike I panicked and drove on.
"I did not realise he was still under the van until he fell free of the van as I pulled off the Parkway."
All three men will be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court in January.